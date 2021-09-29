(WHDH) — Millions of Americans will be toasting pint glasses in celebration of Oktoberfest this month and four New England cities have been ranked among the best places in the country to grab a quality beer.

Dozens upon dozens of cities across the country are home to a slew of popular breweries, pubs, and taprooms, giving beer lovers endless options when it comes to finding the perfect pint.

With that said, Lawn Love set out to rank 180 of the largest cities to find 2021’s “Best Cities for Beer Lovers.”

Researchers say they compiled the ranking by looking for cities with “plenty of breweries, award-winning beers, cheap pints, beer-centered festivals, and a big beer-loving community.”

Boston was ranked the seventh-best city for beer lovers. Providence, Rhode Island, ranked 18th on the list, while Worcester checked in at 75th. Springfield was ranked 97th, marking the only other New England city to crack the top 100.

The top 10 best cities for beer lovers were ranked as follows:

1 Spokane, WA 2 Portland, OR 3 Denver, CO 4 Seattle, WA 5 Cincinnati, OH 6 Salt Lake City, UT 7 Boston, MA 8 Pittsburgh, PA 9 Fort Lauderdale, FL 10 Fort Collins, CO

The top 10 worst cities for beer lovers were ranked as follows:

171 Virginia Beach, VA 172 Bakersfield, CA 173 Fontana, CA 174 Scottsdale, AZ 175 Chesapeake, VA 176 Laredo, TX 177 Plano, TX 178 Kansas City, KS 179 Columbus, GA 180 San Bernardino, CA

