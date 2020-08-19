MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Houses are flying off the market in four New England communities that were recently named among the hottest zip codes to live in.

Realtor.com ranked Melrose as the fourth hottest zip code in 2020, followed by South Portland, Maine after looking at the 300 largest metropolitan areas from April through June and analyzing which communities received the most page views per property on Realtor.com and had the fewest days on the market.

Hudson, New Hampshire placed seventh overall, followed by Worcester in the eighth spot.

Worcester-area real estate agent Nick McNeil, of the Lux Group, told Realtor.com that people are traveling to find suitable housing at reasonable prices as Boston housing has become unaffordable.

Houses in these zip codes are selling in an average of 18 days.

The median list price in each ranked community are:

Melrose (02176) – $644,950

South Portland, Maine (04106) – $350,050

Hudson, N.H. (03051) – $440,000

Worcester (01602) – $329,950

