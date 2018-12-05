4 New England restaurants ranked among top 100 in America

BOSTON (WHDH) - Open Table has ranked four New England restaurants among the 100 most beloved dining spots in the United States.
The online restaurant reservations provider evaluated restaurants in all 50 states based on more than 12 million verified diner reviews of over 28,000 eateries.
From foodie favorites with world-renowned chefs to breakthrough hidden gems, Open Table says restaurants in 23 states landed in its final rankings.
New York claimed the most honorees with 24 winning restaurants, followed by California with 15, Illinois with nine and Texas with eight.
The Table at Season to Taste in Cambridge, along with The Capital Grille in Boston, were Massachusetts’ lone selections.
The Dining Room at Castle Hill Inn and The Lawn at Castle Hill Inn, both of Newport, Rhode Island, were the only other New England restaurants to make the list.
Open Table’s full list is as follows:
AgriVino – Carlton, Oregon
The Arthur J – Manhattan Beach, California
Atlas – Atlanta, Georgia
Auberge du Soleil – Rutherford, California
Avra Madison Estiatorio on 60th – New York, New York
The Bar Room at The Modern – New York, New York
Benu – San Francisco, California
Bistro 31 – Dallas, Texas
Blue Ridge Grill – Atlanta, Georgia
BOCA – Cincinnati, Ohio
Boka – Chicago, Illinois
BONDST – New York, New York
Bones – Atlanta, Georgia
Bouchard Restaurant and Inn – Newport, Rhode Island
Buccan – Palm Beach, Florida
Bull & Bear Steakhouse – Orlando, Florida
Cafe Monarch – Scottsdale, Arizona
Cafe Provence – Prairie Village, Kansas
The Capital Grille – Multiple Locations*
Casa Lever – New York, New York
Chez Billy Sud – Washington, D.C.
Chi SPACCA – Los Angeles, California
Costa Brava Bistro – Bellaire, Texas
Del Posto – New York, New York
The Dining Room at Castle Hill Inn – Newport, Rhode Island
Double Knot – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Ema – Chicago, Illinois
Estiatorio Milos – New York, New York
Frances – San Francisco, California
Gabriel Kreuther – New York, New York
Geronimo – Santa Fe, New Mexico
Gibsons Italia – Chicago, Illinois
Girl & the Goat – Chicago, Illinois
Gramercy Tavern – New York, New York
GW Fins – New Orleans, Louisiana
Highlands Bar & Grill – Birmingham, Alabama
Il Mulino New York – Downtown – New York, New York
Il Segreto – Bel Air, California
The Inn at Little Washington – Washington, Virginia
Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab – Multiple Locations*
JUNGSIK – New York, New York
Kappo Masa – New York, New York
Kinship – Washington, D.C.
Koi – West Hollywood, California
Kokkari Estiatorio – San Francisco, California
KYU – Miami, Florida
L’ATELIER de Joël Robuchon – New York, New York
La Nouvelle Maison – Boca Raton, Florida
Lafayette Restaurant – Washington, D.C.
LArtusi – New York, New York
The Lawn at Castle Hill Inn – Newport, Rhode Island
Le Bilboquet – Dallas – Dallas, Texas
Le Diplomate – Washington, D.C.
Majorelle – New York, New York
Mama’s Fish House – Paia, Hawaii
Maple & Ash – Chicago, Illinois
Marc Forgione – New York, New York
Marea – New York, New York
Market Restaurant and Bar – Del Mar, California
Matsuhisa Denver – Denver, Colorado
Mesero – Inwood Village – Dallas, Texas
The Metro Wine Bar & Bistro – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Mistral – Sherman Oaks – Sherman Oaks, California
The Modern – New York, New York
Neighborhood Services – Lovers – Dallas, Texas
Noord – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Omakase Room by Tatsu – New York, New York
Oriole – Chicago, Illinois
Parc – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Phoenicia – Birmingham, Michigan
The Polo Bar – New York, New York
Quince – San Francisco, California
Raoul’s – New York, New York
Rasika – Washington, D.C.
Rich Table – San Francisco, California
RL Restaurant – Chicago, Illinois
RPM Italian – Chicago, Illinois
Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Baton Rouge – Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Saloon Restaurant – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Salum Restaurant – Dallas, Texas
Shinsei Restaurant – Dallas, Texas
SHU – Sushi House Unico – Bel Air – Bel Air, California
Sistina – New York, New York
Sotto – Cincinnati, Ohio
Steak 44 and Steak 48 – Multiple Locations*
Steve & Cookie’s By the Bay – Margate, New Jersey
Sushi Ginza Onodera – NYC – New York, New York
Sushi Kaito – New York, New York
Sushi Kappo Tamura – Seattle, Washington
Sushi Nakazawa – Sushi Bar – New York, New York
The Table at Season To Taste – Cambridge, Massachusetts
Talula’s Garden – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Terzo – San Francisco, California
Tosca Ristorante – Washington, D.C.
Toscana – Los Angeles, California
Tutta Pesca – Hoboken, New Jersey
Uchi- Dallas – Dallas, Texas
UMI – Atlanta, Georgia
Vetri Cucina – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Zahav – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
