4 new Mass. state lottery scratch tickets now available

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Lottery has launched four new scratch ticket games — all of which officially went on sale on Tuesday.

Cash in a Flash, a $10 ticket that carries a top prize of $1 million,

Among the prizes are 16 $1 million tickets, 252 $5,000 winners, 8,820 $1,000 winners and 18,144 $500 winners. Players have a 1 in 3.47 chance of winning a prize.

If you get a FLASH symbol, you win double all 15 prizes.

Emerald 8s is a new $5 ticket with a $1 million top prize.

Among the prizes are five $1 million tickets, 252 $5,000 tickets, 2,772 $1,000 winners and 11,592 $500 winners. Players have a 1 in 4.14 chance of winning a prize.

Get a 2X, 5X, 20X symbol and win 2, 5, or 20 times the prize. Get an 8 symbol, win all 12 prizes shown.

$100,000 Cash Explosion is a new $2 ticket with a $100,000 top prize.

Among the prizes are six $100,000 tickets, 13 $20,000 tickets, 26 $5,000 tickets and 819 $1,000 tickets. Players have a 1 in 4.66 chance of winning a prize.

Get a 2X symbol and win double the prize shown.

Get a 5X symbol and win five times the prize shown.

Get a moneybag symbol and win all 10 prizes.

And back by popular demand is the $10,000 Taxes Paid, a $1 ticket with a $10,000 top prize.

Among the prizes are 3 remaining $10,000 winners, 437 remaining $200 tickets, 3,530 remaining $200 tickets and 3,530 remaining $100 tickets.

Get a 2X symbol and win double the prize.

Get a WIN ALL symbol and win all 5 prizes shown.

Information courtesy of Massachusetts State Lottery.

