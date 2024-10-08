BOSTON (WHDH) - Four Northeastern graduate students were diagnosed with chickenpox, the university announced in a campus-wide email Friday.

All four students, who live off campus, are isolating and being treated for the disease, Northeastern University Health and Counseling Services (UHCS) said.

Chickenpox, which is caused by the varicella virus, can spread by direct contact with blisters from someone with the disease or by air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, UHCS said.

Symptoms include a rash that turns into itchy, fluid-filled blisters that scab over, and fever, tiredness, loss of appetite, and headache, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The rash might appear first on the chest, back, and face before spreading to the rest of the body, the CDC said.

People who have received two doses of the vaccine or have already had the disease are protected from chickenpox, UHCS said. The varicella vaccine is required for all Northeastern students, the health center said.

“To ensure the health and safety of everyone at Northeastern, please check your immunization records to confirm that you are immune. If you do not meet the immunity criteria, get a varicella vaccine dose from your healthcare provider or local pharmacy as soon as possible,” the university told students, faculty, and staff.

The disease is contagious from one to two days before an infected person’s rash starts until the rash crusts over, the university said. It can take up to 21 days for an exposed person to develop chickenpox, according to the health center.

Anyone who has not been fully vaccinated for varicella or has not had chickenpox in the past and is exposed to someone with varicella must isolate, according to the Boston Public Health Commission. The isolation period starts eight days after exposure, ending 21 days after exposure, the BPHC said.

In the email, Northeastern directed community members to the CDC website and UHCS chickenpox webpage for more information.

