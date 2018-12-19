4 now charged in quadruple slaying in Philadelphia basement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Four people have now been arrested in the murders of two men, a woman and a teenage girl found shot in a Philadelphia basement last month.

Police announced murder, robbery, conspiracy and other charges Wednesday against Robert Long, 30, Nasir Moss-Robertson, 36, and Keith Garner, 34; a fourth defendant, Jahlil Porter, 32, was arrested earlier in the Nov. 19 slayings.

Authorities have said they believe two stepbrothers, William Taylor, 31, and Akeem Mattox, 28, found a stash of drugs while renovating homes. Police allege that at least one of the men contacted one of the suspects to try to sell the stash, but the deal turned into a robbery and then murder .

The men, along with two sisters, 20-year-old Tiyaniah Hopkins and 17-year-old Yaleah Hall, “were all laid on the ground and executed,” Homicide Capt. John Ryan said.

Long’s attorney declined comment. A message seeking comment about Porter was left with the Defender Association, which is representing him. Court documents don’t list attorneys for the other defendants and listed phone numbers for them weren’t found.

The slayings came amid a surge in violence in the city that has pushed the number of homicides to the highest level in more than a decade and prompted the mayor to declare gun violence a public health emergency.

