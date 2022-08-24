BOSTON (WHDH) - Although it’s still summer, beer enthusiasts are already looking ahead to Oktoberfest.

Digital magazine Trips To Discover has named its top 15 Oktoberfest Celebrations in the U.S., and four of them are in New England. Two of those are right here in Massachusetts.

Two of the top spots are in neighboring Vermont. One, the Mount Snow Oktoberfest, happens in Dover, which Trips To Discover points out coincides with leaf-peeping season. The festival also features a keg toss, schnitzel toss, a 5K and a yodeling competition, and of course, a wide selection of domestic and German beers. The festival also features a bounce house and pumpkin painting for kids. Mount Snow Oktoberfest will be on October 8.

The other Vermont festival will take place at the Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe on September 17. The lodge, once home to the Von Trapp family depicted in The Sound of Music, will be host to events including Austrian-inspired beers, food, a stein-holding contest and live music.

One of the two Massachusetts festivals is the Chatham Oktoberfest on Cape Cod. The smaller scale festival includes a “Pumpkin People in the Park” event, which are scarecrow-like figures with pumpkins for heads decorated by local residents and businesses. The event also includes beer, brat and live music. The event will be on October 22.

The final New England event on the list is also the largest: Samuel Adams Octoberfest, which will be held over three days from Sept. 23 through 25. Besides plenty of Samuel Adams beer, the event will also feature an inflatable hop slide, a stein-hoisting competition, several food vendors and live music.

Other festival locations listed include Cincinnati; Leavenworth and Wenatchee, Washington; Denver; Helen, Georgia; Tempe and more.

