4 officers exposed to fentanyl during arrest in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Four Wilmington police officers were exposed to fentanyl during an arrest Thursday afternoon.

Officers investigating reports of a suspicious person on Jefferson Road apprehended 31-year-old John Moses of Reading and arrested him for allegedly breaking and entering a motor vehicle, according to a release issued by police.

The officers transported Moses back to the Public Safety Building and were exposed to a white powdery substance during the booking process.

That substance, later identified as Fentanyl, became airborne and prompted a response from the Wilmington Fire Department and the District 6 Hazmat team.

All officers were taken to Winchester Hospital and were subsequently released.

Moses will face an additional charge of possession and is due to be arraigned in Woburn District Court.

