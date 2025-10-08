BOSTON (WHDH) - Thirteen people were arrested in Boston Tuesday night as pro-Palestine protesters clashed with Boston police officers outside Park Street Station, according to Boston police.

Cell phone video captured the dramatic moments when the crowd of protesters attemped to block police cars on Tremont Street. Boston police said protesters also kicked marked police cruisers, assaulted officers, and set off what appeared to be smoke devices.

Four officers were injured, two of them were taken to the hospital with what appeared to be broken bones.

Witnesses described how it went from peaceful protesting on the common to pure chaos in the streets.

“After they blocked the police cars, police got involved and started making arrests, and tried to clear the road and then people started throwing punches. It got chaotic and crazy,” explained Brody Greland, who witnessed the protest.

While Greland said he can understand the divisive nature of the ongoing war in Gaza, he said he was shocked to see violence like this.

“In a lot of ways I’m happy that these people are protesting what they believe in,” said Greland. “In some ways I wish they wouldn’t break the law, you know, and start smoke grenades in the park, and get in fights with police officers.”

Boston police say they are still investigating everything that unfolded.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

