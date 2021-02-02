4 officers run into Centerville house fire to save woman trapped inside

CENTER HARBOR, N.H. (WHDH) - CENTERVILLE, MA (WHDH) — One woman was brought to safety after her Centerville home went up in flames early Tuesday morning.

Four police officers ran into the blaze to save the woman trapped inside and said they were glad they could get to the scene on time.

She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries

“The police officers to the best of our knowledge now were able to pull the victim to safety, get the victim into the driveway, and begin life-saving efforts on the victim,” Centerville Fire Chief Michael Winn said. “We were right behind the Barnstable police officers responding. But truly their efforts tonight, this morning, have made a difference on someone’s life.”

The four officers were also hospitalized due to smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

