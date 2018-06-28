4 people arrested in connection with Fall River crime spree

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Four arrests have been made in connection with two drive-by shootings and an armed robbery in Fall River.

Officers took Kelvin Manual Cruz, Tanisha Ibay, Zachary Kelly and Joseph Dearth into custody after two weapons were found in connection with the crimes.

Early in the morning of June 22 Fall River Police Department was dispatched to an apartment complex on Pine St. in regards to a ‘shots fired’ call.

Two females had been shot in the foot and a male had been struck in the shin.

Witnesses claim, that a group of friends had gathered outside the apartment and were having a good time when they heard the sound of a car driving by and then the sound of gunshots.

Days later, An armed robbery occurred near the parking lot of Save-A-Lot on Griffin St.

A 34-year-old woman claimed that a male had pointed a gun at her head and demanded cash from her.

Later on that morning, another drive-by shooting took place on Water St.

Witnesses were able to give a description of the vehicle that fired shots toward an occupied vehicle.

A vehicle matching this description was then located in the area as police worked to secure the street.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled from the scene, ultimately resulting in a crash.

Police were able to apprehend two suspects.

Further investigation led to the arrests of the 4 other suspects.

These incidents are still under investigation by the Fall River Police. Anyone with information is asked to call MCD at 508-324-2796

