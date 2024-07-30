MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Four people are facing charges after a driver allegedly led police on a chase from Concord, New Hampshire to Manchester late Monday night.

New Hampshire State Police in a statement said the incident started near 11:30 p.m. on Hall Street in Concord when a trooper tried to pull over a 2011 Subaru Outback.

Rather than stopping, police said, the driver drove off.

State police said troopers deployed a “controlled tire deflation device” and deflated two of the driver’s tires in nearby Bow. Though the tires went flat, state police said the driver continued to drive, eventually crossing into Goffstown.

Troopers deployed another tire deflation device and deflated a third tire. But the driver fled again, according to police, before ultimately stopping on South Main Street in Manchester.

State police said troopers identified the driver as 46-year-old Michael Gruette. He was arrested in Manchester and is now charged with reckless driving, disobeying an officer, multiple counts of reckless conduct, and operating after suspension, according to police. Gruette also had additional warrants for his arrest out of Concord.

Police said troopers arrested three of Gruette’s passengers after finding they also had open warrants.

Monday night’s incident remained under investigation as of Tuesday. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities by phone at (603) 223-4381 or by email at Joshua.A.Farmer@dos.nh.gov.

