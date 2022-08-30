WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A family of four had to find somewhere else to stay Tuesday after a fire left their home “uninhabitable,” according to officials in Wakefield.

In a statement, Wakefield Fire Deputy Chief Tom Purcell said his crews were called to 22 Jackson Lane around 11:15 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls.

First responders soon found heavy smoke coming from the home, in addition to flames burning in the back, bumping the fire up to 2-alarm status with mutual aid companies being called in.

Purcell said it ultimately took an hour for crews to put out the fire. One firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion, but is expected to recover.

“This was a labor-intensive fire in hot and extremely humid conditions, which took a toll on firefighters who worked aggressively to pull ceilings and get to the seat of this fire,” Purcell said. “I would like to thank all of our mutual aid partners for their support. Crews did a great job battling this blaze in challenging conditions.”

The fire rendered the home uninhabitable, according to the statement, due to extensive water and smoke damage in the house’s basement.

Officials said no one was home at the time of the fire and that an investigation involving state and local authorities is underway.

