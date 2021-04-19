4 people displaced after partial building collapse in Boston’s North End

BOSTON (WHDH) - Four people were displaced following a partial building collapse in Boston’s North End on Monday, officials said.

Fire crews responding to a report of a building collapse in the area of Baldwin Place found a crumbled outer brick wall on the third floor of the four-story home, according to the Boston Police Department.

There were no reported injuries.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Companies on scene for a partial building collapse in North End 8 Baldwin Pl. @ISDBoston , @EversourceMA , & @COB_ONS on scene to help with 4 adults displaced. 3rd floor outer chimney wall of 4 story home collapsed. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/3aUablr6xX — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 19, 2021

