4 people displaced after partial building collapse in Boston’s North End

BOSTON (WHDH) - Four people were displaced following a partial building collapse in Boston’s North End on Monday, officials said.

Fire crews responding to a report of a building collapse in the area of Baldwin Place found a crumbled outer brick wall on the third floor of the four-story home, according to the Boston Police Department.

There were no reported injuries.

Additional details were not immediately available.

