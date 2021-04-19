4 people displaced after partial building collapse in Boston’s North End

BOSTON (WHDH) - Four people were displaced following a partial building collapse in Boston’s North End on Monday, officials said.
Fire crews responding to a report of a building collapse in the area of Baldwin Place found a crumbled outer brick wall on the third floor of the four-story home, according to the Boston Police Department.
There were no reported injuries.
Additional details were not immediately available.
Companies on scene for a partial building collapse in North End 8 Baldwin Pl. @ISDBoston , @EversourceMA , & @COB_ONS on scene to help with 4 adults displaced. 3rd floor outer chimney wall of 4 story home collapsed. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/3aUablr6xX
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 19, 2021
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)