4 people evacuated after partial building collapse in Boston’s North End

BOSTON (WHDH) - Four people were evacuated from their home following a partial building collapse in Boston’s North End on Monday, officials said.

Fire crews responding to a report of a building collapse in the area of Baldwin Place found a crumbled outer brick wall on the third floor of a four-story home, according to the Boston Police Department.

There were no reported injuries.

Police have since roped off the area near the scene of the collapse.

Those who were displaced will not be allowed back inside the building until it’s deemed safe.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

