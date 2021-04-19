4 people evacuated after partial building collapse in Boston’s North End

BOSTON (WHDH) - Four people were evacuated from their home following a partial building collapse in Boston’s North End on Monday, officials said.

Fire crews responding to a report of a building collapse in the area of Baldwin Place found a crumbled outer brick wall on the third floor of a four-story home, according to the Boston Police Department.

There were no reported injuries.

Police have since roped off the area near the scene of the collapse.

Those who were displaced will not be allowed back inside the building until it’s deemed safe.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

Companies on scene for a partial building collapse in North End 8 Baldwin Pl. @ISDBoston , @EversourceMA , & @COB_ONS on scene to help with 4 adults displaced. 3rd floor outer chimney wall of 4 story home collapsed. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/3aUablr6xX — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 19, 2021

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)