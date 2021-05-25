WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - Four people are facing charges stemming from a fatal crash investigation that claimed the life of an 18-year-old in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.

Gavin Goodwin died in January following a crash, according to Wolfeboro police.

On May 14, Aiden Pennenga, 19, of Gilford, was arrested on a warrant charging him with hosting a drug or underage alcohol party, police said.

He was released on personal recognizance and is slated to appear in Carroll Country District Court at a later date.

Kaylee Samson, 20, of Wolfeboro, was arrested on May 18 on a warrant charging her with two counts of prohibited sale of alcohol, police added.

Emmalyn Naughton, 18, of Tuftonboro, was arrested the following day on a warrant charging her with transporting an alcoholic beverage and unlawful possession of alcohol, police continued.

Both women were released on a summons and are slated to appear in Carroll County District Court at a later date.

On May 24, Fabiean Sanborn, 19, of Middleton, was arrested on a warrant charging him with prohibited sales of alcohol and two counts of unlawful possession of alcohol.

He was also released on personal recognizance bail and is slated to appear in Carroll County District Court at a later date.

No additional information has been released.

