MADBURY, N.H. (WHDH) - A suspicious death investigation is underway after four people were found dead inside a home in Madbury, New Hampshire Monday night.

State and local police are conducting the investigation on Moharimet Drive, according to a joint statement issued by New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Col. Mark B. Hall, and Madbury Police Chief Joseph McGann.

Investigators have not yet said how the people died, but they say there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

