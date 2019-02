Four people were taken to the hospital with suspected carbon monoxide poisoning following an incident in Brockton on Wednesday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a home about 10 a.m. detected high carbon monoxide levels, according to the Brockton Fire Department.

Four people were taken to the hospital and the building is now being ventilated.

Brockton fire on scene at a home with a high co readings. Multiple people being treated and transported.@MayorBillCarp @MassDFS @BrewsterEMS pic.twitter.com/m9C6PcBmIr — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) February 6, 2019

Update – 4 persons transported with suspected CO poisoning. Building being vented. Investigation of source will commence once CO levels are ok. — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) February 6, 2019

