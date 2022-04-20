REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people were hospitalized Wednesday after an elderly man slammed his car into a Dunkin’ restaurant in Revere.

Revere fire officials told 7NEWS that the 93-year-old man behind the wheel of the sedan involved in the crash accidentally backed into a car behind him in the drive-thru line on Squire Road. In a panic, he quickly accelerated in reverse once again and crashed into the building.

The elderly driver, a person in the car behind him, and two Dunkin’ employees were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

“He was pretty shaken up. I think he was definitely in shock. As was the operator behind him and the two employees,” Revere Deputy Fire Chief Anthony Giampietro said.

Julianna Ayala was just finishing up her shift when the crash happened. She said it was one of her loyal customers behind the wheel.

“It’s very sad. I’m very worried for him,” she told 7NEWS.

Ayala was one of the employees who was transported to the hospital.

“I myself was dragged back and forth three to four times before I was able to put his car in park and have somebody call 911,” she said.

Significant damage was done to the side of the restaurant. A hole was left in the wall and glass from the window was shattered all over the parking lot.

Though officials say no structural damage was done so it was boarded up and back open hours later.

Employees at a couple of nearby businesses on Squire Road told 7NEWS that what happened Wednesday, is just the latest in a string of incidents.

“This is not the first time something like this has happened,” said Reggie Lewis who works at the nearby Wendy’s. “It’s very eventful on Squire Road.”

An investigation into the crash remains underway.

