DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people were transported to the hospital after they were extricated from a wrecked Brewster Ambulance Service chair car vehicle that rolled over on Interstate 95 in Dedham on Friday.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on the southbound side of the highway in the area of Exit 29B around 12 p.m. found the chair car vehicle with significant front-end damage resting on its side on the grassy shoulder.

“A call for an ambulance on its roof is nothing that you want to do,” said Dedham Fire Department Deputy Chief Stephen Lynch. “They had multiple ejections and entrapment.”

Four Brewster employees were injured and taken to hospitals in Boston, the ambulance service said in a statement.

Those who were extricated were said to be responsive and appeared to have serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no patients in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Video from SKY7 HD showed several firefighters frantically cutting through the wreckage.

The crash caused heavy traffic delays through the afternoon but the scene was cleared just in time for the evening commute.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

