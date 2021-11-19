DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people were transported to the hospital after they were extricated from a wrecked Brewster Ambulance Service chair car vehicle that rolled over on Interstate 95 in Dedham on Friday.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on the southbound side of the highway in the area of Exit 29B found the chair car vehicle with significant front-end damage resting on its side on the grassy shoulder.

Four Brewster team members were injured and taken to hospitals in Boston, the ambulance service said in a statement.

Those who were extricated were said to be responsive and appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no patients in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Video from SKY7 HD showed several firefighters frantically cutting through the wreckage.

Only the right lane of the highway is open to traffic. Cars could be seen backed up for miles.

No additional information was immediately available.

#Update: Multiple people removed from the ambulance and transported. Another occupant is being extricated from the ambulance and MED Flight on scene for them. https://t.co/iNFSTEbbI5 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 19, 2021

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)