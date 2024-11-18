BOSTON (WHDH) - Four people, including two police officers, were taken to the hospital following a dog attack in Roxbury Monday afternoon, police said.

At around 4:29 p.m., police responded to 35 Dennison St. a report of a dog attacking two people, according to the Boston Police Department. Upon arrival, an officer shot the attacking dog, police said.

One of the victims, a civilian, sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police. Two police officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

All four bitten by the dog were taken to local hospitals, police said.

“I’m very sad, I’m sad those people got attacked, it’s their dogs. They’re familiar with this dog, it’s in their home. I mean, I’m sad to hear it’s happened to my neighbors,” said Kim Beaudet, who lives next door to the dog owners.

Homicide detectives were on scene. It was unclear whether the dog was killed.

No additional details, including the dog’s breed, were immediately available.

