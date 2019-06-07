4 people hospitalized following multi-car crash on I-91 in Sprinfield

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people were hospitalized following a multi-car crash on Interstate 91 in Springfield Friday.

Emergency crews responding to the highway around 5:15 p.m. found two sedans and two SUV’s heavily damaged.

Four were sent to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Police say the driver of one of the sedans is pregnant and needed to be extricated from her vehicle.

An off-duty firefighter from Longmeadow assisted in the rescue.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)