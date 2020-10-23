BOSTON (WHDH) - Four people have been hospitalized following a shooting in Dorchester late Thursday night.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired in the area of 211 Columbia Road just before 11 p.m. found four people suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

The victims are being treated at local hospitals, where their current conditions have not been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information has been released.

