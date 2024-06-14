BOSTON (WHDH) - Four people were hurt, including two people who were stabbed, in an apparent road rage incident near the Boston Common late Thursday night, police said.

Boston police said the incident happened near 11:45 p.m. in the area of Park Street near Tremont Street.

One group of people said they were walking across Park Street when they saw two other groups of people fighting. When the first group tried to break up the fight, they were attacked, according to police.

Boston police said one person suffered a superficial stab wound to the stomach. Another person was stabbed in the hand. Another person suffered a broken right wrist and a fourth person had a bloody mouth after being punched in the face.

Police said all four injuries were considered non-life-threatening. Police did not say whether they made any arrests.

This incident came just days after a shooting on the common earlier this week. The shooting happened near the Park Street MBTA stop and the Brewer Fountain near 10 p.m. on Monday and sent one person to a hospital with serious injuries.

A 30-year-old Lynnfield man in connection with the incident and pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Tuesday.

There was no indication as of Friday morning that the Monday shooting and the Thursday stabbings were related.

