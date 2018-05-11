4 people hurt, several cars damaged after driver loses control of U-Haul in Roxbury

ROXBURY (WHDH) — Four people were injured and several cars were damaged when a driver lost control of a U-Haul truck in Roxbury Friday evening.

Witnesses said the driver turned the U-Haul onto Parker Street, hitting nearly a dozen cars and leaving a trail of damage behind. Four people ended up getting taken to the hospital, where the extent of their injuries is unknown.

“I just saw my car get hit but I have no idea. I came outside and saw all these other cars,” said Farah Abdulle, who found the side of his car smashed in.

The truck came to a crashing stop on Station Street, where witnesses said a shirtless man with no shoes jumped out and ran from the scene. Police said several good Samaritans stopped the driver and kept him there until officers arrived. They have not said if the driver will face any charges.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)