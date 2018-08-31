4 people, including 3 juveniles, arrested for allegedly vandalizing Milford church

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people, including three juveniles, are facing numerous charges after police say they broke into a Milford church and vandalized several items early Friday morning.

Michael Clifford, 21, and the three juveniles forced their way into Saint Mary’s Church on 17 Winter St. through an exterior door, and once inside, destroyed two heavy-duty doors, ransacked the office areas, committed desecrating acts against constitutional religious freedoms and protections, and removed several religious artifacts from their proper storage areas, leaving sacramental items broken, and strewn throughout the church, according to Milford police.

“When I walked in this morning, I was sick to my stomach,” said Fr. Peter Joyce.

In addition to the damage done throughout the church, a video was posted on social media that showed a girl smoking marijuana on the church altar, Joyce said.

Clifford and the three juveniles were charged with trespassing, breaking and entering, malicious destruction of property (two counts), causing injury to a church over $5,000, larceny from a building, conspiracy, and civil rights violation.

