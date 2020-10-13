4 people, including children, rescued from Brockton house fire

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people, including children, were rescued after a two-alarm blaze broke out at a multi-level home in Brockton on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a report of a fire at 574 Warren Ave. before 10 a.m. used ladders to rescue the residents who were trapped in the burning home, according to the Brockton Fire Department.

“I said, ‘Everything is alright. I’m not going to let you fall,'” a fire official recalled.

Those rescued from the house are said to be OK.

Investigators say the fire started in the basement but the cause remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

