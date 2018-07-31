NEW YORK (WHDH) - At least four people were injured after an SUV plowed into a New York restaurant.

The driver tried to steer around another vehicle but lost control and jumped the curb, police said.

The SUV then slammed into Gogi Grill, a Korean barbecue restaurant.

A nearby T-Mobile store also sustained some damage.

One witness described the scene as being very chaotic.

“A lot of people were screaming, you know, it was a bad sight,” they said. “I even felt the wind of the car.”

All four victims sustained minor injuries.

