4 people injured in 2-car crash on Route 1 in Peabody

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people were injured in a two-car crash on Route 1 in Peabody on Monday afternoon.

Troopers responding to the area of Route 1 northbound near Lowell Street about 2 p.m. found a black SUV with heavy frontend damage and a mangled white SUV that was missing a wheel, according to Massachusetts State Police.

One driver was flown to Tufts Medical Center in Boston. A second driver and two passengers that were riding in their vehicle were taken to Beverly Hospital. There was no immediate word on the condition of the victims.

The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.

Police closed Route 1 northbound at Route 95 and diverted traffic onto Route 95 while investigators worked at the scene.

The highway has since been reopened.

An investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE 5 – Route 1 north reopened. All assets clear. One driver by medical helicopter to Tufts Medical in Boston. Driver of second vehicle and two passengers to Beverly Hospital by ground ambulance. Investigation into cause of crash ongoing. https://t.co/uMLAlHMIC2 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 16, 2019

A serious motor vehicle accident on route one will require both north and southbound lanes to be stopped temporarily in order to land a medical helicopter. Expect delays seek alternate routes — Peabody Police (@PeabodyPolice) December 16, 2019

