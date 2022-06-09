AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive search is underway along the Merrimack River for a missing 6-year-old boy, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Emergency crews responded to the scene near Whittier Bridge Thursday evening after receiving a report for five people in the water. The Coast Guard said that four have been recovered.

The has been no word on the conditions of the people pulled from the water.

SKY7HD flew over the scene as state and local authorities continue the search.

#HappeningNow: @USCG received a report of 5 people in the water near Whittier Bridge in #Amesbury, MA. 4 people have been recovered and a search is ongoing for a missing 6 year old boy. @USCGNortheast @AmesburyPD @NewburyportFD @SalisburyFire1 & @MassStatePolice responding. — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 10, 2022

