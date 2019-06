HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - The U.S. Coast Guard, local fire crews, and good Samaritans worked together to save four people when a boat went up in flames in Hull.

The Coast Guard said four people were rescued by good Samaritans from a 20-30 foot recreational boat around 6:30 p.m.

No one was injured.

The fire was extinguished but, the boat sank, officials say.

