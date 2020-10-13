4 people rescued from Brockton house fire

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people were rescued after a two-alarm blaze broke out at a multi-level home in Brockton on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a report of a fire at 574 Warren Ave. before 10 a.m. used ladders to rescue at least four residents who were trapped in the burning home, according to the Brockton Fire Department.

There was no immediate word on the condition of those who were pulled out of the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)