CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people were pulled from the Charles River on Sunday after two sailboats capsized amid high winds, officials said.

Cambridge Fire Department companies rescued the four boaters shortly after 4 p.m. when “sudden heavy wind gusts on the river” capsized the boats.

There were no reported injuries.

