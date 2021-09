HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people were rescued from a fishing boat that began taking on water off the coast of Cape Cod early Wednesday morning.

The Hyannis Fire Department says they worked alongside the United States Coast Guard to get the four individuals to safety.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

