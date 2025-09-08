ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people, including one police officer, were rushed to the hospital following a dangerous drive in Abington.

Police said an erratic driver ran red lights and travelled into oncoming traffic Sunday night.

The driver travelled through at least four towns: Abington, Rockland, Weymouth, and Holbrook. Police said the driver was involved in a hit-and-run that damaged a police cruiser.

Officers attempted to pull him over, catching up to him when he crashed.

He was arrested and faces several charges including resisting arrest and OUI.

