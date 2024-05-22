BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to a call from an apartment building on Faneuil Street in Brighton Tuesday night.

Police said a dog at the location was attacking and biting people.

“Upon arrival the officers were able to gain control of the dog and it was taken by animal control,” Boston police said in a statement.

Four individuals taken to an area hospital for their injuries; the extend of these injuries is unknown at this time.

