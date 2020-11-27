NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — New Haven police are investigating two shootings on Thanksgiving Day that wounded four men, who are all expected to survive.

Paramedics and police responded to the first shooting at about 6 p.m. Thursday in a neighborhood near East Rock Park, police Capt. Anthony Duff said. Two victims were found at the scene and brought to a hospital, while a third victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

Duff said the three men are 25, 29 and 30 years old and are being treated for non-life threatening injuries at Yale New Haven Hospital.

At about 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the same hospital after a 26-year-old man with gunshot wound to the chest was brought there by a private vehicle. Police said the man was apparently shot in the West Rock neighborhood. His injuries also were not life-threatening, Duff said.

The victims’ names and motives for the shootings have not been released.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)