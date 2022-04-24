SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people were taken to the hospital after the car they were riding in crashed into a state police cruiser on Interstate 95 in Sharon early Sunday morning.

The cruiser was unoccupied when it was rear-ended on the northbound side of the highway in the area of Exit 23, according to Massachusetts State Police.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the driver and the three passengers who were transported to the hospital. No troopers were hurt in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)