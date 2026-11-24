DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Four Duxbury police officers, including two men who got into cold Duxbury Bay and on top of a submerged car Monday night, are being praised for their bravery and quick work while rescuing a woman who was trapped inside.

Police said the woman who was driving called 911 for help Monday night reporting she was stuck in her car, submerged in the water, near the Powder Point Bridge at approximately 9:30 p.m. Investigators believe she sped down the road, cut through a parking lot and hit a concrete piling, causing the car to fly into the bay at high tide.

“The vehicle actually launched over the divider and into the water. We believe that the speed was excessive based on how far over the berm she got, and how far in the water,” said Duxbury Police Deputy Chief Friend Weiler Jr.

Upon arrival, four officers immediately jumped in to rescue the woman inside. Police said the car submerged was a convertible and with the vehicle underwater, officers had to cut through the lining of the roof. They were eventually able to pull the woman from the car and get her to safety.

“They were actually able to remove their duty gear, get out into the water, get on top of the vehicle, and cut the top of the convertible open, and they were able to extricate her,” Weiler said.

The driver was taken to a hospital in Plymouth to be treated and has since been released. Her identity has not been released.

Three officers were also taken to the hospital as a precaution due to hypothermia concerns.

“They were all released shortly thereafter, and again, they were just transported for evaluation,” said Duxbury Fire Department Deputy Chief Brian Monahan.

The car was towed out of the water Tuesday morning.

Weiler says he is extremely proud of all of his officers.

“They do an excellent job all the time, and it’s just another example of what a hard-working, great group we have here,” Weiler said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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