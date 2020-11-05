4 protesters arrested during demonstration outside Gov. Baker’s Swampscott home

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Four protesters were arrested during a demonstration outside Gov. Charlie Baker’s home in Swampscott on Thursday morning.

Troopers responding to Baker’s residence around 7:20 a.m. repeatedly requested that the protestors not trespass onto or block private property, according to state police.

Scott Sternberg, 61, of Salem; Lily Gomberg, 22, of Auburndale; Joel Greenberg, 30, of Cambridge; and Sean Donaghy, 28, of Somerville, allegedly refused to comply with the requests and were taken into custody.

They are facing disorderly conduct and trespassing charges.

No additional information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)