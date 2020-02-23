4 rescued from icy ponds in Spencer, Sturbridge

SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people were rescued after falling through the ice at two ponds in Central Massachusetts Sunday, officials said.

Two men fell through the ice at Wells State Park in Sturbridge and had to be rescued by fire crews, officials said. Both were taken to the hospital and were expected to be OK.

Two other people fell through the ice at Brooks Pond in Spencer Sunday afternoon, according to fire officials. One person was pulled out of the ice before firefighters arrived, and the crew then rescued the remaining person.

Neither was injured.

