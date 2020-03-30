4 residents at senior living facility in Revere die from coronavirus

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Four residents at a senior living facility in Revere have died from coronavirus, officials announced Monday.

As of March 30, there were 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases among residents at Jack Satter House, eight of which required hospitalization, city officials said.

Four of the hospitalized residents died from the virus. A fifth death has not yet been confirmed.

All Jack Satter House residents were ordered to self-quarantine and not leave their apartments last week.

Visitations have been limited to essential care only.

