BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 2,000 people were issued a Massachusetts driver’s license between 2018 and 2020 without ever taking a road test, state transportation officials said Tuesday night.

In 2020, a registry supervisor noticed suspicious activity in some customer accounts after those customers received driving licenses from registry staff at the Brockton Customer Service Center.

The matter was referred to law enforcement. Two road test examiners and two service center employees were fired for their role in this issue.

Letters were mailed to people who did not complete the road test, according to RMV records. They must schedule, take, and pass a road test within 10 days free of charge.

If the test is not completed or if the driver fails, they will be issued a learner’s permit and will be offered a Massachusetts ID card.

