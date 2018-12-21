MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are investigating after four masked robbers were caught on surveillance video ransacking a photography store.

Four robbers could be seen smashing through the window of Hunts Photo and Video on Vinton Street with four large bins.

They then began putting expensive equipment into the bins before running out of the store.

The robbery lasted for about a minute.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police.

