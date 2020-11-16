4 schools in Boston reopening for students with highest needs

BOSTON (WHDH) - Despite the climb in coronavirus cases, four schools in Boston are reopening their doors Monday for students with the highest needs.

The schools reopening for in-person learning include Carter School, Horace Mann School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, McKinley Schools, and Henderson Inclusion School.

The Boston Teachers Union and Boston Public Schools on Sunday mutually agreed on a new framework ensuring key safety and quality measures for the benefit of the hundreds of students with high needs returning to in-person learning.

The agreement included that BPS will provide free weekly COVID-19 testing to BTU members who consistently report to work in school buildings, a 60-day supply of personal protective equipment will be given to staff members and students coming into the building, and standards for ventilation and filtration will be improved.

“This framework adopts important safety and quality-of-learning protections that union educators have long been advocating for in order to protect the learning experience and health of our high-needs students, of educators, and of families throughout Boston and beyond,” Boston Teachers Union President Jessica Tang said.

Mayor Martin Walsh added, “I am pleased that an agreement has been reached with the Boston Teachers Union to further bolster public health safeguards in our school buildings and ensure that we can prioritize in-person learning for our students with the highest needs, while respecting family choice. We will continue to ensure that our schools are prepared, and the protocols are in place, to protect the health and safety of our students, staff and families.”

