4 shoplifting suspects arrested after police chase ends in crash in Acton

ACTON, MA (WHDH) - Four suspected shoplifters were arrested Tuesday after police said they threw beer bottles at officers during a wild chase through several Massachusetts towns.

The four suspects were wanted in connection with an alleged incident at a Shaw’s supermarket in Groton. Police in Littleton attempted to initiate a stop but the driver continued on as three occupants allegedly threw beer bottles and other items out the window at them.

The pursuit spanned several highways, reaching speeds of 80 miles per hour. The chase came to an end when the driver allegedly slammed into a Di Capri pizza delivery driver’s car near Acton Pharmacy on Massachusetts Avenue and burst into flames.

Guy Hutchins witnessed the crash and said both cars suffered severe damage. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

“Most of the front of their car was down here. Big pieces. It was busted to pieces,” said Hutchins.

Police arrested John Hickey, 31, of Everett, Dylan Brunetto, 27, of Billerica, Felicia Drew, 31, of Pepperell, and Gregory Tammaro, 28, of Groton. Hickey faces charges of failing to stop for police and negligent operation of vehicle, among several violations. Brunetto, Drew and Tammaro all face shoplifting charges.

All four suspects were arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)