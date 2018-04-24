4 shoplifting suspects arrested after police chase ends in crash in Acton

ACTON, Mass. (WHDH) – Four suspected shoplifters were taken into custody Tuesday after police say they threw beer bottles at officers during a wild chase through several Massachusetts towns.

The individuals inside the car were said to be wanted in connection with an alleged incident at a Shaw’s supermarket in Groton. They led officers on a chase through Littleton and Boxboro before crashing near the Acton Pharmacy on Massachusetts Avenue, according to police.

Littleton police responding around 11:30 a.m. to a report of an erratic motor vehicle on Route 119 attempted to initiate a stop but the driver continued on as three occupants reportedly began throwing beer bottles and other items out the window at an officer.

The pursuit spanned several highways, reaching speeds of 80 mph. The chase came to an end when the suspect vehicle slammed into a Di Capri pizza delivery driver’s car and burst into flames.

Guy Hutchins witnessed the crash and said both cars suffered severe damage.

“Most of the front of their car was down here. Big pieces. It was busted to pieces,” Hutchins said.

Police arrested John Hickey, 31, of Everett, Dylan Brunetto, 27, of Billerica, Felicia Drew, 31, of Pepperell, and Gregory Tammaro, 28, of Groton.

Hickey faces charges of failing to stop for police and negligent operation of vehicle, among several violations. Brunetto, Drew and Tammaro all face shoplifting charges.

All four suspects were arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

