4 small Massachusetts communities ranked among best in America

BOSTON (WHDH) - Four small communities in Massachusetts have been ranked among the best in the United States, according to a new study.

The personal-finance website WalletHub on Tuesday released its report on 2020’s Best Small Cities in America, which includes Lexington, Needham, Milton, and Arlington all ranked inside the top 20.

With the COVID-19 pandemic spurring some to migrate out of big communities, WalletHub says it compared more than 1,200 communities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 across 43 key indicators of livability in an effort to help Americans put down roots in places offering good quality of life and affordability.

Sammamish, Washington, was crowned the best small community in the country.

Lexington ranked second on WalletHub’s list, Needham checked in fourth, and Milton earned a sixth place ranking. Arlington ranked just outside the top 10, finishing 13th on the list.

The top 20 small communities were ranked as follows:

1. Sammamish, WA 11. Leawood, KS 2. Lexington, MA 12. Dublin, OH 3. Carmel, IN 13. Arlington, MA 4. Needham, MA 14. Princeton, NJ 5. Sugar Land, TX 15. Castle Rock, CO 6. Milton, MA 16. Westfield, IN 7. Brentwood, TN 17. Wheaton, IL 8. Southlake, TX 18. Kaysville, UT 9. Cedar Park, TX 19. Mason, OH 10. Redmond, WA 20. Fishers, IN

Other Massachusetts communities that landed on the list include Brookline, Melrose, Wellesley, Newton, Norwood, and Wakefield, among several others.

To view the full report, click here.

