4 sought after attempted motorcycle theft at Burlington Mall sparks police pursuit

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for four suspects after an attempted theft of a motorcycle Tuesday night at the Burlington Mall sparked a chase that came to a crashing end in Woburn, officials said.

Officers responding to the Burlington Mall parking lot after a man called 911 to report that he had interrupted a group who were attempting to steal his motorcycle spotted multiple black men fleeing the scene in a stolen Honda Civic, according to Burlington Police Chief Michael Kent.

The suspects sped away from two marked cruisers as they gave chase, resulting in a brief pursuit on Route 128 south in Lexington, police said. The chase was called off out of a concern for safety.

A short time later, officers found the vehicle crashed near the Winn Street off-ramp in Woburn. A subsequent search of the surrounding area for the three to five black male suspects was unsuccessful, according to Kent.

The Massachusetts State Police are assisting with an investigation.

No arrests have been made.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)